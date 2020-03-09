Apache (NYSE:APA) Downgraded by SunTrust Banks to “Hold”

Apache (NYSE:APA) was downgraded by research analysts at SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $15.00 target price on the energy company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $37.00. SunTrust Banks’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 27.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on APA. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Apache from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Apache from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Apache in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Apache from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apache presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.56.

APA stock opened at $20.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.90. Apache has a 12 month low of $18.33 and a 12 month high of $38.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.76.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Apache had a negative net margin of 55.42% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Apache will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apache in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apache during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apache during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Apache by 3,275.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,215 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apache during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 95.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

