Apache (NYSE:APA) Price Target Cut to by Analysts at Raymond James

Apache (NYSE:APA) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from to in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Cfra decreased their price objective on Apache from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Apache from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Apache from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Apache from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Get Apache alerts:

APA stock traded down $10.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.31. 13,854,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,459,726. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.94 and its 200 day moving average is $24.76. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.90. Apache has a twelve month low of $18.33 and a twelve month high of $38.12.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Apache had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 55.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Apache will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APA. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apache during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apache during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Apache by 3,275.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,215 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Apache during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Apache by 56.2% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.