Apache (NYSE:APA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Apache (NYSE:APA) was downgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $22.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $28.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on APA. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Apache from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Apache from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Cfra reduced their target price on Apache from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Apache from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Apache from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.56.

APA stock opened at $20.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.90. Apache has a twelve month low of $18.33 and a twelve month high of $38.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.76.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Apache had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 55.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apache will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lifted its position in Apache by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 59,555 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in Apache by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Apache by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 90,894 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in Apache by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Apache by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 165,265 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

