Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) Holdings Raised by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 74.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,551 shares during the quarter. Apartment Investment and Management comprises about 0.4% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $5,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Terry Considine sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total transaction of $1,535,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,372,578.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John E. Bezzant sold 25,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $1,286,961.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,353.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,284 shares of company stock worth $6,504,580 in the last 90 days. 2.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock traded down $2.94 on Monday, reaching $46.87. The company had a trading volume of 236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,100. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.49. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a 1 year low of $46.31 and a 1 year high of $55.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.63.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 51.85%. The company had revenue of $230.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Apartment Investment and Management’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is a positive change from Apartment Investment and Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. TheStreet raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.60.

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

