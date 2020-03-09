Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($5.71) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Merle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($5.71) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($4.73). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wedbush assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $34.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 5.67. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $45.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.90 and its 200 day moving average is $31.48.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.63).

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $2,026,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 104.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 45,670 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $1,590,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $1,585,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 238.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.