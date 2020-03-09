Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Apergy in a report issued on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.36. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Apergy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Apergy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Apergy from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stephens reduced their price target on Apergy from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Apergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.32.

Shares of Apergy stock opened at $15.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 2.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.47 and a 200 day moving average of $27.32. Apergy has a 52 week low of $15.18 and a 52 week high of $43.40.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The company had revenue of $247.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.00 million. Apergy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.11%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Apergy by 56.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 68,056 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Apergy by 12.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 143,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 15,954 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Apergy by 26.2% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apergy in the third quarter worth $3,180,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Apergy by 116.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 29,328 shares during the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apergy Company Profile

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

