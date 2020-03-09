Aphria (NYSE:APHA) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Aphria (NYSE:APHA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.30 target price on shares of Aphria in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Aphria in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aphria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Aphria from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.96.

Get Aphria alerts:

APHA stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.84. 4,807,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,507,371. Aphria has a 52 week low of $2.73 and a 52 week high of $10.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 2.68.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $91.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.88 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aphria will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APHA. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aphria during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aphria during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Signition LP acquired a new position in shares of Aphria during the third quarter valued at $86,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aphria by 14.9% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aphria by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the period. 9.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Aphria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aphria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.