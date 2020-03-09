APIS (APIS) Achieves Market Cap of $2.82 Million

APIS (CURRENCY:APIS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Over the last week, APIS has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar. APIS has a total market cap of $2.82 million and approximately $186,195.00 worth of APIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APIS token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bit-Z and IDAX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00011261 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000761 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000731 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000045 BTC.

APIS Profile

APIS uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2018. APIS’s total supply is 9,520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,091,541,772 tokens. The official message board for APIS is medium.com/apisplatform. APIS’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official. APIS’s official website is apisplatform.io.

APIS Token Trading

APIS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bit-Z and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

