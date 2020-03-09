APR Coin (APR) Trading Up 7.4% Over Last 7 Days

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 9th. In the last week, APR Coin has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar. APR Coin has a market cap of $61,089.00 and $212.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APR Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, BiteBTC, CryptoBridge and TOPBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get APR Coin alerts:

inSure (SURE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.08 or 0.00727513 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00014232 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00011129 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 90.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006032 BTC.

APR Coin Coin Profile

APR Coin is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 11,546,966 coins. APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. APR Coin’s official website is www.apr-coin.com.

Buying and Selling APR Coin

APR Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, BiteBTC, TOPBTC and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APR Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APR Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APR Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for APR Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APR Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.