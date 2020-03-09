ArcBest Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ARCB)

ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 3,026 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,020% compared to the typical volume of 97 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.13. 401,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,009. ArcBest has a 1 year low of $18.06 and a 1 year high of $34.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.76 million, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $717.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ArcBest will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

Several analysts have commented on ARCB shares. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of ArcBest from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of ArcBest from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of ArcBest from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Loop Capital raised shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ArcBest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 836,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,101,000 after buying an additional 28,838 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 542,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,973,000 after buying an additional 105,795 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 439,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,124,000 after buying an additional 31,871 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 411,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,345,000 after buying an additional 30,410 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 387,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,687,000 after buying an additional 8,616 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

