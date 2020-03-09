Ardor Trading Up 8.7% This Week (ARDR)

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 9th. In the last week, Ardor has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar. Ardor has a total market cap of $53.88 million and approximately $2.59 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can now be bought for $0.0539 or 0.00000591 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Upbit, OKEx and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008085 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00010165 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000033 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001531 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000080 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000485 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ardor is www.ardorplatform.org. The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

Ardor can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, LiteBit.eu, Poloniex, Upbit, Bittrex, Stocks.Exchange, Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

