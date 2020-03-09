argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $179.67.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARGX. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a target price on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus restated an “average” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up previously from $164.00) on shares of argenx in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on argenx from $177.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARGX. AJO LP bought a new position in argenx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in argenx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in argenx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in argenx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in argenx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 62.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARGX opened at $150.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -31.74 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.70 and a 200-day moving average of $140.20. argenx has a 52 week low of $106.49 and a 52 week high of $169.50.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

