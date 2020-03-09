Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 237.50 ($3.12).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Arrow Global Group from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 250 ($3.29) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Peel Hunt restated a “sell” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.10) target price on shares of Arrow Global Group in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Peel Hunt restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.63) target price on shares of Arrow Global Group in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Arrow Global Group stock opened at GBX 208 ($2.74) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 269.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 236.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 610.72. The firm has a market cap of $367.87 million and a P/E ratio of 9.41. Arrow Global Group has a twelve month low of GBX 182 ($2.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 306.80 ($4.04).

In other Arrow Global Group news, insider Andrew C. Fisher purchased 10,000 shares of Arrow Global Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 238 ($3.13) per share, with a total value of £23,800 ($31,307.55). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 10,175 shares of company stock worth $2,425,081.

Arrow Global Group PLC identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted and non-core loan portfolios and real estate from and on behalf of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional investors, and credit card companies in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company also engages in the debt purchase, and asset management servicing business.

