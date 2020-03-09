ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:ASX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:ASX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.75.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ASE Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in ASE Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in ASE Technology by 1,219.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in ASE Technology by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,169,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,137,000 after acquiring an additional 580,239 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ASE Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in ASE Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASX stock opened at $4.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.97. ASE Technology has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.94 and a 200 day moving average of $4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services (EMS) in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip-chip ball grid array (BGA), flip-chip chip scale package (fcCSP), advanced chip scale packages (aCSP), quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, high-band package on package, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper wire and silver bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.

