Astec Industries, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th.

Astec Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Astec Industries has a payout ratio of 24.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Astec Industries to earn $2.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ ASTE opened at $36.32 on Monday. Astec Industries has a 52 week low of $26.20 and a 52 week high of $46.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64 and a beta of 1.35.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.14). Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $283.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Astec Industries will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ASTE. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Astec Industries from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of Astec Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Astec Industries from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.75.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment provides hot-mix asphalt plants, wood pellet plants, asphalt pavers, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing reclaiming machinery, milling machines, paver screeds, and related ancillary equipment.

