Athersys Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ATHX)

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 7,222 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,804% compared to the typical daily volume of 185 call options.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athersys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.92.

In other Athersys news, COO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $35,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 499,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,574.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Athersys by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,642,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 52,108 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athersys in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Athersys in the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Athersys by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 383,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 12,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Athersys by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 30,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATHX traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $1.41. The company had a trading volume of 7,158,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,002. Athersys has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $2.03. The stock has a market cap of $189.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.31.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

