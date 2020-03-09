Atlantica Yield PLC Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (NASDAQ:AY)

Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the utilities provider on Sunday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th.

Atlantica Yield has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Atlantica Yield has a dividend payout ratio of 172.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Atlantica Yield to earn $1.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.6%.

Shares of AY opened at $27.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.08 and a beta of 0.59. Atlantica Yield has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.53 and its 200-day moving average is $26.07.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $213.29 million for the quarter. Atlantica Yield had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 6.32%. Equities research analysts expect that Atlantica Yield will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Atlantica Yield from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Atlantica Yield from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantica Yield from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Atlantica Yield from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Atlantica Yield from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Atlantica Yield presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Atlantica Yield Company Profile

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

