Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) Position Increased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 103.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,391 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 39,854 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.06% of Atlassian worth $9,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlassian alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TEAM shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a report on Sunday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Atlassian from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cleveland Research started coverage on Atlassian in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Atlassian in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.67.

Shares of Atlassian stock traded down $11.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $133.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,114,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,132. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.16. The stock has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of -124.31, a P/E/G ratio of 50.66 and a beta of 1.11. Atlassian Co. PLC has a 1-year low of $100.25 and a 1-year high of $156.12.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $408.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.43 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 17.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

See Also: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.