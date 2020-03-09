Atria Investments LLC Acquires 5,127 Shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 63.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,127 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in State Street by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 4,298,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $254,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,988 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,390,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in State Street by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,753,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $138,718,000 after purchasing an additional 24,945 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,602,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,878,000 after acquiring an additional 160,692 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,589,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,736,000 after acquiring an additional 94,581 shares during the period. 91.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STT stock opened at $60.13 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.44. The stock has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.54. State Street Corp has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $85.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. State Street had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Corp will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 33.71%.

In related news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 11,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $793,975.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of State Street from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of State Street from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.67.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

