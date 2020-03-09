Atria Investments LLC Buys 26,107 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 196.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,107 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in The Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in The Western Union by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital Inc bought a new stake in The Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Western Union by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WU shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of The Western Union in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.81.

In related news, insider Caroline Tsai sold 2,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $64,944.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jan Siegmund acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.21 per share, with a total value of $262,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $262,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Western Union stock opened at $22.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.13 and a 200-day moving average of $25.28. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $17.52 and a 1-year high of $28.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.84.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 737.30% and a net margin of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. This is a boost from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.24%.

The Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

