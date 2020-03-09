Atria Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Atria Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,627 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 147.4% in the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000.

PFF opened at $36.36 on Monday. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a one year low of $36.03 and a one year high of $38.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.48.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

