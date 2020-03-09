Atria Investments LLC Grows Holdings in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in FleetCor Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 287.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FleetCor Technologies alerts:

In other news, insider Alan King sold 6,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.49, for a total transaction of $2,120,694.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,680,661.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Steven Sloan sold 2,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.59, for a total transaction of $954,866.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,710.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,393 shares of company stock valued at $18,138,045 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

FLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $331.00 price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. FleetCor Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.90.

FLT opened at $249.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $297.61. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $224.75 and a 52-week high of $329.85.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $698.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.49 million. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 33.79% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for FleetCor Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FleetCor Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.