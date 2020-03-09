Atria Investments LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 249.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,746 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 9,810 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in THO. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Thor Industries by 636.4% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Thor Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Thor Industries by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,406 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in Thor Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in Thor Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE THO opened at $70.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.87. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.05 and a 12-month high of $89.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.17.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.70.

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

