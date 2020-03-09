Atria Investments LLC Has $1.06 Million Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 360.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,783 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,336,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,437,000 after buying an additional 729,556 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Nucor by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,331,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,095,614,000 after buying an additional 667,963 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its stake in Nucor by 268.2% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 614,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,570,000 after buying an additional 447,758 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $22,192,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after buying an additional 371,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NUE shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Nucor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Nucor from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Nucor from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Nucor stock opened at $39.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.86 and its 200-day moving average is $51.96. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.86 and a fifty-two week high of $61.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.12%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 37.35%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

