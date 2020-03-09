Atria Investments LLC Has $1.07 Million Position in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Atria Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,081 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 231.3% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MXIM. BidaskClub lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.23.

NASDAQ MXIM opened at $54.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.42. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.26 and a 12-month high of $65.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.81.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $551.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.16 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 33.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.01%.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $1,178,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $458,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,260 shares of company stock valued at $3,350,891 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

