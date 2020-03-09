Atria Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CSX. Sepio Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 14,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 734 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 1.2% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 11,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 3.2% during the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 89.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CSX from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CSX from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on CSX from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.90.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $68.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.91. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $63.97 and a 52-week high of $80.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 27.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.