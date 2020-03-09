Atria Investments LLC Purchases 3,481 Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 140.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,810,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,485,000 after acquiring an additional 85,607 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,011,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,650,000 after acquiring an additional 12,721 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 727,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,533,000 after acquiring an additional 20,216 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,633,000 after acquiring an additional 46,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 529,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,897,000 after acquiring an additional 8,060 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MKC has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.00.

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $150.64 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.35. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a one year low of $135.47 and a one year high of $174.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.22.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.61. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

