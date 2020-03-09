Atria Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,298 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC owned 0.13% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GWX. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 221.4% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA GWX opened at $26.88 on Monday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $26.59 and a 52 week high of $32.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.35.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.