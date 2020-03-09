Atria Investments LLC Sells 196 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Atria Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,446,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,210,960,000 after acquiring an additional 72,047 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $931,686,000 after acquiring an additional 12,405 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 443,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $373,045,000 after acquiring an additional 23,033 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 114,787 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $96,475,000 after acquiring an additional 20,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $96,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $901.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $930.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective (up from $975.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $866.61.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $723.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $865.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $827.45. The company has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.45, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.87. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $604.64 and a 12-month high of $940.28.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 18.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total value of $4,442,742.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,448,259.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 347,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $881.16, for a total transaction of $306,379,332.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 430,019 shares of company stock worth $377,445,113 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

