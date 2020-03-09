Atria Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Atria Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,708 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,367,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,841,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $430,035,000 after purchasing an additional 245,025 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $354,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $144.40 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $140.99 and a 1 year high of $170.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.49.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

