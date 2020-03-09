AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,372,660 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,313 shares during the period. AT&T comprises approximately 1.0% of Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $92,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 1.5% in the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Watch Point Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 324.9% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 15,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 12,030 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 105.3% in the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 12,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.3% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 142,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. 55.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on T. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 30th. HSBC downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.03.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $2.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,864,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,548,301. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.77. The firm has a market cap of $248.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.94 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

