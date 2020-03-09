AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stake Lessened by Hourglass Capital LLC

Hourglass Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 262,714 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,820 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises 2.8% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $10,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 229.1% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 55.27% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.03.

T stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.01. 27,264,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,631,436. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.74 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

