Augur (REP) Achieves Market Cap of $140.01 Million

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. One Augur token can now be bought for about $12.73 or 0.00139527 BTC on popular exchanges including BX Thailand, Koinex, BitBay and LATOKEN. During the last week, Augur has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. Augur has a market cap of $140.01 million and approximately $29.75 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Augur alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Augur Profile

Augur’s launch date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net.

Augur Token Trading

Augur can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bithumb, CoinTiger, Cryptopia, ChaoEX, Liqui, Livecoin, Kraken, Koinex, Bittrex, Crex24, ABCC, Zebpay, Mercatox, Poloniex, DragonEX, Cobinhood, Bitbns, Binance, BitBay, BX Thailand, LATOKEN, IDEX, Bitsane, HitBTC, Gate.io, AirSwap, Gatecoin, Upbit and GOPAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Augur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Augur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.