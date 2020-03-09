Aurora Cannabis Inc (TSE:ACB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Aurora Cannabis Inc (TSE:ACB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.14.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ACB shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.75 to C$1.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Eight Capital cut Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$6.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Laurentian set a C$4.75 price objective on Aurora Cannabis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Aurora Cannabis stock opened at C$1.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.75, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.94. Aurora Cannabis has a one year low of C$1.53 and a one year high of C$13.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion and a PE ratio of -1.20.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$56.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$62.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.