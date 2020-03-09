Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.84-$0.93 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $417-$437 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $423.49 million.Avid Technology also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.84-0.93 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Avid Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avid Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Avid Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.30.

Avid Technology stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.15. 488,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,367. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.55 million, a P/E ratio of -122.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.82. Avid Technology has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $10.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.57.

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows.

