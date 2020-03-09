Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Price Target Lowered to $2.15 at Aegis

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) had its target price decreased by analysts at Aegis from $3.00 to $2.15 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Aegis’ price target indicates a potential upside of 362.47% from the company’s current price.

AVGR has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Avinger stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.46. The company had a trading volume of 9,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,285. Avinger has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $12.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.06). Avinger had a negative net margin of 237.51% and a negative return on equity of 197.22%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avinger stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avinger Inc (NASDAQ:AVGR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 44,317 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.43% of Avinger as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

