Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,425 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.31% of Avista worth $9,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Avista by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Avista by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avista by 2.3% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 22,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Avista by 145.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Avista by 31,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Avista news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total transaction of $783,520.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 223,138 shares in the company, valued at $10,927,067.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James M. Kensok sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $50,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,884.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $1,842,270. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVA traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.88. The stock had a trading volume of 29,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,229. Avista Corp has a fifty-two week low of $39.97 and a fifty-two week high of $52.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.46 and its 200 day moving average is $48.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.48.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. Avista had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $364.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Avista Corp will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This is an increase from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.10%.

AVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Williams Capital raised shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Avista from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.25.

Avista Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

