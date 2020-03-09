Axe (AXE) Trading 32.7% Higher This Week

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded up 10.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 9th. Axe has a total market capitalization of $2.83 million and approximately $4.97 million worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axe coin can now be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00005899 BTC on exchanges including FreiExchange, Crex24 and Hotbit. In the last week, Axe has traded 32.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001494 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 44.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Coin Profile

Axe (CRYPTO:AXE) is a coin. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners.

Axe Coin Trading

Axe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, FreiExchange and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

