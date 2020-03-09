Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 55.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,500 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Axis Capital worth $12,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXS. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axis Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Axis Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 1,488.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axis Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Axis Capital stock traded down $4.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.45. 34,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,464. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $53.85 and a 52-week high of $67.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.19 and a 200-day moving average of $61.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $786.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.78 million. Axis Capital had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.61) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.08%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Axis Capital from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Axis Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axis Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.29.

In related news, Director Henry B. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total value of $649,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,392.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Axis Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

