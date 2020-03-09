Azimuth Capital Management LLC Acquires 668 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,223 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.0% of Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $17,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. CXI Advisors bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 81.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $1,428,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,210,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,814,759. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on V. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.62.

NYSE V traded down $5.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $179.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 967,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,836,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $366.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.11. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $144.50 and a fifty-two week high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

