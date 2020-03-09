Azimuth Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 53.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,236 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for approximately 1.1% of Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $17,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,883,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,544,000 after purchasing an additional 283,233 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,826,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,842,000 after acquiring an additional 293,598 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,046,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,911,000 after acquiring an additional 494,939 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,999,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,642,000 after acquiring an additional 16,388 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,791,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,121,000 after acquiring an additional 19,820 shares during the period. 90.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zoetis from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Cfra upgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.25.

ZTS traded down $4.28 on Monday, reaching $132.77. The company had a trading volume of 90,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,315,718. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.12. The company has a market cap of $66.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.63. Zoetis Inc has a 52-week low of $91.21 and a 52-week high of $146.26.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 69.41% and a net margin of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

In other Zoetis news, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 63,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $9,080,515.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,909,267.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Glenn David sold 43,778 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total transaction of $6,167,882.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,885 shares in the company, valued at $5,196,727.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,579 shares of company stock valued at $20,264,169 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

