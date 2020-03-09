Azimuth Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 43.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,503 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,280 shares during the period. Nike accounts for about 1.0% of Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $16,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Nike by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,077,288 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,047,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,351 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nike by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,881,540 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,102,409,000 after buying an additional 330,620 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Nike by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,450,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,058,739,000 after buying an additional 524,108 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Nike by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,585,280 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $667,155,000 after buying an additional 733,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nike by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,753,145 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $582,852,000 after buying an additional 60,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

NYSE:NKE traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $86.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,014,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,778,129. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $141.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.35. Nike Inc has a twelve month low of $77.07 and a twelve month high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nike from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on Nike in a research report on Friday, December 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Nike from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Nike from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.18.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $2,828,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $244,354.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,212.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 271,916 shares of company stock worth $27,686,864 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Article: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.