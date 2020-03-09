Azimuth Capital Management LLC Buys 1,179 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,216 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.0% of Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $16,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,332,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,741 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 21,147.8% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,219,198 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,460 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,163,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $649,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,759 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,106,221 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $637,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,316,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $19,358,554,000 after acquiring an additional 881,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Facebook from $274.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.48.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total value of $552,126.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.57, for a total value of $52,408.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,883.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,296 shares of company stock worth $17,449,702. 14.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FB traded down $7.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $173.72. 2,135,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,734,366. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.28 and a 1-year high of $224.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $491.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $209.44 and a 200 day moving average of $197.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

