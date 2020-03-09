Azimuth Capital Management LLC Buys 1,460 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,775 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $13,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 126,642 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $11,134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,119 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 601,704 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $52,902,000 after acquiring an additional 283,256 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 80,013 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,035,000 after acquiring an additional 39,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $1.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.49. The stock had a trading volume of 966,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,972,353. The company has a market capitalization of $89.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.86. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $69.03 and a 52 week high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.99.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $374,686.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,679,717.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

