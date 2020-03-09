Azimuth Capital Management LLC Buys 26,965 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 53.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,965 shares during the period. Estee Lauder Companies makes up 1.0% of Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $15,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 145,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,085,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 88,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 357,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,558 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,062,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,883,000 after purchasing an additional 61,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EL traded down $10.94 on Monday, hitting $181.01. The company had a trading volume of 100,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,429,634. The company has a market capitalization of $68.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $204.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $154.16 and a 12-month high of $220.42.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 48.28%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.96%.

Several research firms recently commented on EL. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $201.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer cut shares of Estee Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $227.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.70.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $1,843,696.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,392,240.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

