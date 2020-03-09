Azimuth Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,376 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.0% of Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $16,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 2,042.9% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 202,813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 29,578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $15.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $213.31. 849,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,921,743. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $179.52 and a 12 month high of $247.36. The firm has a market cap of $256.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $235.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.05.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 53.07%.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Nomura raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Home Depot from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Longbow Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Edward Jones downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.35.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

