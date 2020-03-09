Azimuth Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $10,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 361.1% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 38.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 105,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,054,000 after buying an additional 29,532 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 215.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 10,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 7,486 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 23,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total value of $340,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,756.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total transaction of $56,094.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,036.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,528 shares of company stock worth $2,556,051. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADP traded down $4.76 on Monday, hitting $154.39. The stock had a trading volume of 165,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,539. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $65.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.08. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $148.15 and a 1-year high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 12th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADP. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.20.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

