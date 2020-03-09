Azimuth Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,403 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,632 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 31,179 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. SP Asset Management grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 215,947 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $399,036,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 20,546 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,966,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,440.00 price target (up from $2,305.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,450.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,319.76.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $55.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,845.67. 4,200,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,880,579. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,586.57 and a one year high of $2,185.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,991.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,838.67. The company has a market cap of $918.00 billion, a PE ratio of 80.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.55.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.04 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

