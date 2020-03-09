Azimuth Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,270 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $10,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 10,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSM. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. China Renaissance Securities raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of TSM traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,200,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,863,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $37.18 and a 52 week high of $60.64. The company has a market capitalization of $289.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $317.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a $0.4171 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is 61.40%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

