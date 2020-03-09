Azimuth Capital Management LLC Has $10.36 Million Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $10,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 14.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 283,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,725,000 after purchasing an additional 35,460 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.4% during the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,933 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 6.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 407.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GD traded down $9.01 on Monday, hitting $154.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,320,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,321. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $180.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.67. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $155.47 and a 1-year high of $193.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.64 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 26.70%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 34.06%.

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $9,124,447.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,801,348.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GD. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Argus upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

